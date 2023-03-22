Most Russians plan to retire before 60

67% of Russians want to retire before the age of 60, according to a study by Rabota.ru and SberNPF (Izvestia has it). Half of the survey participants plan to end their careers at the age of 51-60 – mostly workers in the fields of production and trade. At the same time, almost one in five (18%) is going to stop working before the age of 50, and 3% – before the age of 40. These are mainly employees of IT and transport companies.

Meanwhile, only 20% want to retire on time – from 61 to 65 years. This was reported mainly by workers in the construction and manufacturing sectors. Another 13% plan to retire after 65 – mostly employees of the transport, accounting and retail sectors.

At the same time, according to the results of the survey, almost every third Russian by the time of retirement expects to have savings in the amount of 10 million rubles or more.

Half as many (16%) want to save 5-10 million, and only 10% – 500 thousand. Respondents said that they hope not only for old-age payments, but also for non-state pensions, money from rent and investments in securities.

Creating multiple sources of income is a smart financial strategy that allows you to maintain your usual standard of living after retirement, said Timur Gilyazov, head of SberNPF.