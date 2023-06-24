Mother and son going to Rath Mela hit by train, woman dies, son’s condition critical

Mukesh Tiwari, Panagarh. A woman died tragically on the spot, while the woman’s son was in serious condition after being hit by a speeding Rajdhani train going from Howrah to New Delhi on Saturday evening near Panagarh railway station under Asansol Rail Division. was injured by After getting the information of the incident, Panagarh RPF along with Durgapur GRP have reached the spot.

Both were going across the Panagarh rail to see the chariot fair

The identity of the deceased woman has been told as Sumitra Thakur (30), while the name of the five-year-old boy has been told as Ayush Thakur. The boy was first referred to Panagarh Block Hospital and later to Burdwan Medical College Hospital. In relation to the incident, the railway police told that this evening, Sumitra Ayush and other relatives who came to her relative’s house in Madhav Math area of ​​Kankasa police station area, were going across Panagarh rail to see the Rath Mela. During this the rail gate was closed.

The woman started crossing the rail line by crossing under the gate

Despite this, Sumitra took her son and started crossing the rail line by crossing from under the gate. Due to darkness, the speeding Rajdhani train coming up to Delhi came under the grip of the collision. Sumita and her son fell on the rail line. Sumitra died painfully on the spot. While Ayush’s leg is badly injured. After the information of the incident, the police station of Kankasa also reached the spot.

Sumitra had come to Madhav Math

According to the information received from the police sources, Sumitra was the relative of the bride, the son of the priest of the Kali temple present in the police station premises. The one who came to Madhav Math. Due to this incident, mourning has spread in that area.