Mother-daughter including assistant registrar in the High Court died in a road accident

Jodhpur, June 06 (Hindustan Times). Assistant registrar in the High Court along with his mother and daughter died tragically in a road accident on Tuesday in Thabukada village of Banad near the city. Son and wife were also injured in the accident. Those who have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Banarad police is investigating. It is said that suddenly a blue cow came in front of his car and while trying to save it, the car overturned.

According to the Banad police, Ravindra Singh Sankhla, mother Tulsidevi, daughter Megha, son and his wife, working on the post of assistant registrar in the High Court, were coming towards Jodhpur by car. Suddenly a nilgai came in front of his car on the outskirts of Thabukada village. In an attempt to save him, the car overturned. Assistant registrar Sankhla, his mother Tulsidevi and daughter Megha died in the accident. While the wife and son were injured. Those who have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police action was going on till the news was written. The dead bodies have been sent to the hospital’s mortuary for action.