Mother of 4 children fell in love playing PUBG, crossed the border and reached India, arrested

PUBG The case of falling in love with the mother of four children while playing has come to the fore. In fact, a woman from Pakistan has been arrested by the police from Greater Noida. During interrogation, it was found that she crossed the border to meet her lover and reached India. A Pakistani woman named Seema Haider was living with her alleged lover Sachin in Delhi. The police took him into custody on Monday.

Love playing PUBG game reached India from Pakistan

Police said that the woman and her children were given shelter by a local man, Sachin, whom she had met through an online PUBG game. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Ashok Kumar Singh said that Sachin, who worked at a grocery store in Rabupura area, befriended Seema Ghulam Haider, a resident of Karachi, Pakistan, through the PUBG game. Sachin was identified online in the year 2020.

Border reached India via Nepal

Police said, the Pakistani woman came to India with four children via Nepal and was living with her lover Sachin in Greater Noida for about one-and-a-half months. Police told that one and a half month ago Haider through the plane Pakistan From here reached Kathmandu and from there reached Rabupura by road. Sachin was living with a Pakistani woman and her children by renting a room. The police have seized some belongings from his house in Rabupura.

Two youths from Bihar arrested from Maharashtra, trying to kidnap girl after friendship with PUBG

love or honeytrap

Noida Police caught the woman and her children from Palwal in Haryana. The official said that the girl, who came to India from Pakistan with four children via Nepal in love with her partner in the PUBG game, is less than 30 years old. At present, the Noida police and the intelligence agency are interrogating the woman thoroughly. Police officers are also trying to find out whether she has come to India to get important information about the country by honey-trapping an Indian youth.