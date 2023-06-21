Mother sets fire with two daughters in Nawada, two innocents die due to scorching

Nawada. On Wednesday, a mother burnt her two daughters alive in Dudhaili village under Nemdarganj police station area of ​​Nawada district. During this, she herself got badly burnt. Both the girls died in this incident. The age of the girls who were burnt alive is being told as two years and eight years. In this accident, the treatment of scorched woman is going on in Sadar Hospital. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. Police seized the dead body and sent it for postmortem. At the same time, after this incident, the relatives of the deceased are being interrogated.

Police refused to accept the accident

In relation to the incident, Rajauli’s SDPO Pankaj Kumar said that it was reported that a house caught fire due to a short circuit, but after reaching the spot, the scene was different. He said that it appeared that the cylinder had been taken out from the gas stove and kept in a room and set on fire, due to which both the girls died due to scorching. The woman also got burnt in this incident. Prima facie it seems that the woman herself has burnt both her daughters to death.

Awaiting post mortem report

The SDPO said that till now the exact reasons for the incident have not been ascertained. Why the woman has taken such a step is being investigated. The matter will be revealed only after the post mortem report comes, at present the police is probing all the points. At the same time, different types of discussions are taking place in the area regarding this incident. Why the woman took this step, its information is not yet clear. Doctors say that in view of the serious condition of the woman, it is not possible to interrogate her.