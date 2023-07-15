Mother-son and daughter-in-law killed, two injured due to electrocution from broken wire at the door in Vaishali

Mother-son and daughter-in-law of the same family died on Saturday after being electrocuted by a broken wire at the door of their house in Chausima village of Jandaha police station in Vaishali district. On the other hand, two people, including a girl and a young man, got scorched and injured. After the accident, there is chaos among the family members. The relatives are in bad condition by crying.

death of these people

According to information, Kusumi Devi, wife of Chausim resident Bala Singh, son Dharmendra Kumar, Dharmendra’s wife Suman Devi died due to electrocution. On the other hand, Dharmendra’s brother Pankaj and four-year-old daughter Nidhi Kumari got scorched. Both have been admitted to Mahua’s private hospital. After the accident, a crowd of people gathered at the house of the deceased.

Current used in lifting the fallen wire on the door

According to the villagers, the current flowing wire at the door had broken and fallen. Dharmendra was removing it, during which he got electrocuted. In order to save him, his mother and wife also got electrocuted. The brother and the girl who came to save him also got electrocuted.

Protesters demanded compensation

As soon as the information about the incident was received, apart from the police of Jandaha police station, BDO Alok Kumar, Revenue Officer Jandaha Ranjit Kumar reached. After the accident, the angry people were demanding compensation to the victim’s family and repair of dilapidated electric wires. For a long time people did not allow all the three bodies to go for postmortem.

Villagers calmed down after much persuasion

Mahua SDO Nivedita Kumari and SDPO Sarab Suman also reached the spot after getting the information. After much persuasion, the anger of the people subsided. After this, the police sent the dead body to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

Government help will be given to the victim's family

In this regard, BDO Alok Kumar told that three people of the same family have died due to electric current. The electric wire at the door was broken and fell. Help will be provided to the victim’s relatives as per the rules of the government.

MLA met the family of the deceased, consoled

There is an atmosphere of mourning in the village after the death of three people of the same family. At the same time, there is tremendous anger against the electricity department. In this incident, the wife, son and daughter-in-law of Divyang Bala Singh died. The treatment of the younger son and granddaughter is going on there. Patepur MLA Lakhendra Paswan, who arrived on the information of the incident, met the family members of the victims and assured them of all possible help.

Resentment among the people towards the electricity department

During this, people expressed anger towards the electricity department and said that due to the negligence of the electricity department, three people of the same family died today. Due to dilapidated wires and electric poles and lunge-punj connections, short circuits and electric wires keep breaking and falling every day. The electricity department never took the complaints of the villagers seriously. The villagers demanded replacement of dilapidated wires and poles.

Here, a 35-year-old woman died due to electrocution in Gokula Bazar of Bandhuakurawa police station area of ​​Banka. According to the information, the wife of Madhusudan Yadav, a village resident, was sweeping the house near the stand fan. The wire was cut near the fan. Coming in contact with which the woman got electrocuted. In a hurry, the relatives brought the referral hospital for treatment. Where Dr. Rishikesh Sinha posted on duty referred him to Bhagalpur for better treatment after first aid. But he died on the way to Bhagalpur. After this, the dead body of the woman was again brought home. Where he was cremated late in the evening. The deceased woman has two sons and a married daughter.

Farmer who went to Patwan in Patna dies due to electrocution

In Sangrampur village of Bikram block area of ​​Patna, at 11 am on Saturday, a farmer who went from boring in the field to Patwan to plant paddy, died due to electrocution. It is said that he got it while starting boring. In which he got seriously burnt. As soon as the information about this incident came, his relatives and villagers took him to AIIMS Patna for treatment. Where after investigation the doctor declared him dead. The deceased Rohit Kumar (23 years) was the son of Pankaj Sharma, a resident of Sangrampur village. After this incident, the relatives of the deceased are in bad condition while crying.

