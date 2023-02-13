Mother’s Day 2023: what date, history and traditions of the holiday

On the last Sunday of November, Russia celebrates Mother’s Day – a holiday that unites everyone and emphasizes the special role of women in society. In 2023, the celebration falls on November 26. Izvestia tells readers how the holiday was born and how the dearest women are congratulated.

Mother’s Day 2023: date, history of the holiday

Mother’s Day has been celebrated around the world since the beginning of the 20th century. From country to country, the date of the holiday varies, although calendars often coincide according to the principle of territorial proximity.

In Russia, Mother’s Day was first celebrated on December 1, 1915. However, the celebration did not turn into a tradition. The establishment of Mother’s Day was again discussed in the Soviet Union. The initiative was put forward by the teacher Elmira Huseynova, who independently held solemn events on October 30, 1988 in one of the Baku schools.

The next time they started talking about the holiday at the legislative level in 1990. The idea was again proposed by a woman, State Duma deputy Alevtina Aparina, a member of the Committee on Women, Family and Youth Affairs.

In the 1990s, the idea of ​​creating Mother’s Day came back again. The initiator was Alevtina Aparina, deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, member of the Committee on Women, Family and Youth Affairs. Eight years later, in 1998, Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed a decree establishing the holiday. The celebration is designed to emphasize the role of mother in the life of every person.

In more than 20 countries around the world, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. Some citizens of the Russian Federation also celebrate it, but not so massively. In Russia, the holiday took root on the November date and has already acquired some traditions of holding.

Holiday November 26 – traditions

The holiday is a great occasion to remind mothers of love for them and gratitude for their care and efforts. As a rule, women receive congratulations and gifts from children, but often they turn to their wives and spouses with warm words.

Events on the occasion of the holiday are prepared by almost all educational institutions of the country. Pupils of kindergartens and schools prepare drawings and crafts for mothers, read poetry, organize exhibitions and concerts.

The holiday in Russia even has its own attributes – forget-me-not and teddy bears with this flower in their hands. This image is often used as a symbol of the holiday and is also reflected in children’s art.

Public organizations also use the day of celebration as an occasion to hold educational events on women’s health and the role of women in the family and raising children.

What to give for Mother’s Day 2023

Sweets and bouquets of flowers are traditional gifts for the dearest women. Children give their mothers cards and crafts, adult heirs pick up things for comfort and life, as well as gifts of interest. Sometimes even a simple phone call from another city can be a gift for mom, but it’s best to take care of the congratulations in advance.

On November 22, Russia celebrated a holiday with a similar theme – Son’s Day. On this day, fathers, mothers, grandparents congratulate male heirs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

