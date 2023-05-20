Motichur range became the new home of tigress of Jim Corbett Park, CM Dhami along with Union Minister left in the forest

The Motichur range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve will now be the new home of the tigress brought from Jim Corbett Park. On Saturday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav released the tigress in the Motichur range. The park administration had already made all the preparations related to the release of the tigress. Let us tell you, on Monday, the tigress was brought from Jim Corbett Park to Motichur range. The park administration has also put a radio collar on the body of the tigress so that its activities can be monitored.

Exercise to increase the number of tigers: Significantly, there are no tigers in the south-west part of Rajaji Park. In such a situation, continuous exercise is being done to increase the number of tigers. Due to this, tigers are being released from Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve to this part of Rajaji Park. It is noteworthy that even before this, in the years 2020 and 2021, one tigress each was brought here and released.

Tigers were also shifted in Maharashtra: Here, two tigresses have also been transferred in Maharashtra. In fact, the Forest Department team had recently caught two tigresses from Chandrapur in Maharashtra. After catching, these tigresses are being released in Navegaon Nagjhira Tiger Reserve on Saturday under the tiger transfer program. The Forest Department took this step to prevent man-animal conflict. Let me tell you, there are also plans to transfer about 25 tigers from Chandrapur district to other places of the state in the coming time to prevent human-animal conflict.

Death of tiger cub in Bandhavgarh reserve: At the same time, a tiger cub has been found dead in the main area of ​​Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. There are marks of wounds on the body of the cub tiger. The age of the dead cub was about eight to 10 months. The neck and back of the cub had marks of wounds caused by the attack. The wounds indicate that the tiger present there killed the cub, he said.

