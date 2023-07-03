Moto Razr 40 Series: Flip Phones Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Launched in India; Know the details of price, features and offers

Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Launched in India: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 flip phones (Motorola Razr 40) have been officially launched in India. The latest Moto Razr series comes with great specifications like high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, AMOLED display, dual camera, wireless charging. Let’s know about the features of Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra-

Motorola Razr 40 Specifications

Display (Primary) – 6.90 inch

Resolution – 1080×2640 pixels

RAM – 8GB

Storage – 128GB

OS – Android 13

Front Camera – 32MP

Rear Camera – 64MP + 13MP

Battery – 4200mAh

Jio Bharat V2: Reliance Jio brings 4G phone for Rs 999, monthly recharge Rs 123

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specifications

Display (Primary) – 6.90 inch

Resolution – 1080×2640 pixels

RAM – 8GB

Storage – 256GB

OS – Android 13

Front Camera – 32MP

Rear Camera – 12MP + 13MP

Battery – 3800mAh

Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Price, Offers & Availability

The starting price of Motorola Razr 40 in India has been kept at Rs 59,999 and the starting price of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has been kept at Rs 89,999. Razr 40 Ultra smartphone has come in Viva Magenta and Infinity Black color. Whereas Motorola Razr 40 can be bought in three color options – Sage Green, Vanilla Cream and Summer Lilac. The device can be purchased in both glass and vegan leather finish back options.

An instant discount of Rs 5,000 will be available on ICICI Bank Credit Card / Debit Card / EMI transactions on Moto Razr 40. At the same time, an instant discount of Rs 7,000 will be available on Moto Razr 40 Ultra. Apart from this, customers can also avail benefits of up to Rs 15,000 from Reliance Jio on the purchase of the phone. Both Motorola’s foldable phones can be purchased from the official website of Amazon India and Motorola India. Both phones can be purchased from 14 July.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Samsung’s best smartphone available at half price, you will be happy to see the offer t)Motorola Razr 40 offers