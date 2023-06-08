Motorcycle and tractor collided in Lakhimpur Kheri, four including couple-girl died, many died due to negligence

Road Accident In Lakhimpur Kheri: County of Lakhimpur Kheri A horrific road accident took place on Thursday in Paliyakalan area of ​​the district. A car and a tractor collided head-on near the Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in Bojhwa on the Nighasan Marg in the district. The collision was so strong that the tractor split into two.

In the accident, one part of the tractor landed on the side of the road and the other part collided with the motorcycle coming from behind. In the accident, four including a woman and a child riding a motorcycle died on the spot. All four were riding on the same motorcycle. Lakhimpur Kheri police has registered a case regarding the accident.

It is being told that 32-year-old Jabir’s son Alisher, 20 resident of Sitapur district, had left for his in-laws’ house from Trilokpur along with his wife and daughter. His brother-in-law Chand was going to drop everyone on a motorcycle till Palia.

Special parachute made in Kanpur will be made during the war, defense armor of the army, a big step towards self-reliance

All four were riding on the same motorcycle, bypassing the traffic rules. Meanwhile, after the accident near the Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in Bojhwa, a piece of the tractor collided with the motorcycle, due to which the motorcycle rider Jabir, his wife Khushnuma, daughter Jannat and brother-in-law Chand died on the spot.

The accident was so terrible that whoever saw the scene was horrified. In the accident, one leg of the innocent girl was cut off. The bodies of all four were lying here and there on the road. The motorcycle caught fire after the collision. At the same time, people informed the police about the incident.

As soon as the information was received, the police team reached the spot and sent the bodies of all to the hospital for postmortem. Police has seized the car and tractor. At the same time, the family members of Jabir and Chand reached the hospital as soon as they got information about the accident. The relatives were shocked to see the dead bodies. There is an atmosphere of mourning in the family.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcKRWHd3rC0)