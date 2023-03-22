Motorhome of Sahara Force India is looking for a new owner

March 22 - BLiTZ. The Sahara Force India motorhome, which was used in the 2018 season, is up for sale on eBay. Correspondents of the information portal <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.f1news.ru/news/f1-166733.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">F1news.ru</a> write that the collapsible three-story building has everything you need: comfortable bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, bathrooms with toilets and showers, dressing rooms, a large guest room with a bar and a panoramic view, as well as offices for strategists and technical staff. Alpin driver Esteban Ocon will perform as a guest star at Rally Monte Carlo 21 January 2021 at 06:39

Transport and assembly require five trucks, four workers, and a crane. The declared cost of the object is 500 thousand euros.

Recall that on the eve of the 2018 season, the motorhome cost the Force India team in the amount of 7.8 million euros.