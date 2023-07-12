Mouni Roy reached airport without passport, video viral

Mouni Roy is known as one of the popular and stylist actress of present times in Bollywood. His pictures always grab everyone’s attention. Currently, a video of Mouni is going viral on social media. It is seen in this video that she forgot her passport at home and reached the airport. Mouni got flight? Or had to return home? Fans have asked many such questions.

Recently Mouni Roy was spotted at Mumbai airport. Mouni was wearing long pants, a shirt and a crop top underneath. Mouni was looking very beautiful in this look. He kept his hair open and wore dark glasses. Mouni posed for the photographers before entering the airport. Later, they are asked for their passports at the time of entry.

Mouni looks for the passport in the purse, but does not find it. She forgot her passport at home. Later, she approaches the police, but Mouni is told that she will not be allowed entry at the airport without a passport and goes home. After watching this video of Mouni, the comments of netizens have caught everyone’s attention. One user said, ‘She doesn’t remember anything other than makeup.’ Another user jokingly said, ‘Naagin ho tum, kaisa dar?’

Talking about Mouni’s work, last year her film “Brahmastra” came on the big screen. Actress Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor were in lead roles in the film. The film was a hit at the box office.