Movement of common people will remain banned in these areas of Patna, check once before leaving the house

A general meeting of opposition parties will be held in Patna on Friday to chalk out a strategy against the BJP. There will be continuous arrival of leaders to attend this meeting. In such a situation, keeping in mind the security, there will be a ban on the movement of common people in this VIP area.

Rahul Gandhi can reach in 11:30

According to experts, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders are likely to arrive at 11:30 am. Because of this, movement of common people will be prohibited towards Zoo Gate No. 2, Ek Ane Marg, Raj Bhavan, Circular Road. Strong arrangements will be made from the Secretariat to Zoo Gate number two, around the road leading from Raj Bhavan to Bailey Road. During the meeting, there will be a ban on the movement of common people in this area. For this, barricading has been arranged at various places.

deployment of 100 magistrates

The source said that people going to this area cannot go without an identity card. Elaborate security arrangements have been made regarding the meeting. That’s why about 100 magistrates have been deployed for law and order. Apart from this, police forces have also been deployed with adequate number of police officers. At the same time, on Thursday also the road from Old Secretariat, Lohia Path Chakra towards Raj Bhavan, from Airport to Zoo’s gate number 2 was closed.

Meeting of opposition parties against BJP today, there will be talk on giving common candidates for Lok Sabha seats

VIP movement at the airport caused trouble to passengers

Here, from 4 pm to 8 pm, the process of leaders reaching Patna was going on continuously. In such a situation, due to the VIP movement at Patna airport, the passengers coming to Patna had difficulty in getting out of the airport and going to their destination. Due to various security restrictions, many of them had to walk to the entry or exit gate of Patna airport, pushing their luggage and trolley bags. From there, the services of taxi, tempo and e-rickshaw were available for them to reach home or hotel.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_q5Aa_MB37M)