MP: 8 prisoners who escaped from juvenile home, were serving sentences for crimes like murder and rape, created a stir

Madhya Pradesh: Eight inmates accused of various crimes, including rape and murder, have escaped from a juvenile home in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena city. The police informed about this today. City Superintendent of Police Atul Singh said that the incident took place last evening at a child reform home on Nainagarh Road. Atul Singh said that eight of the 12 undertrials facing serious charges of rape and murder escaped by breaking the bathroom wall at around 7 pm yesterday. Explaining further, he said that the guard of the Special Armed Forces posted in the juvenile home informed the Kotwali police station at around 8 pm, after which the police started searching for the prisoners.

Talking about the incident, the head of the correctional home said that all the absconding children were preparing for this long back. For this, all of them started collecting the resources present in the correctional home in the form of weapons. Explaining further, he said that the absconding children carried out this incident by taking out rebars from the bed and many other places. The chief said that the children could not run away, so locks are put in place and security guards are also deployed. But, despite this, these teenagers cut the bathroom of his room and escaped from there through that.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police team started searching for the absconding prisoners. Efforts are being made to trace them in every way. If the officials are to be believed then all the absconding teenagers are residents of Morena, Bhind and Sheopur districts. (with language input)