MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reached Lucknow, said the conspirators will fall on their face

Lucknow: MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who lost the post of Wrestling Federation president due to the bet of Olympian wrestlers, reached Lucknow on Friday. He had come here to attend the Awadh regional meeting of the BJP. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told the media that all the allegations are of good touch and bad touch. All the allegations are more recent than this, there is no allegation in closed room. Things are in the court, things are pending with the police, so I will not say much.

Still stand by the statement of the first day: Brij Bhushan

MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that I am firm on the matter of the first day. Where did it happen, with whom, what happened, if even a single episode is proved against me, then without saying anything, I still stand by what was said earlier. That’s why wait.

I don’t have any agenda in Saint’s conference

Regarding the Sant Sammelan of Ayodhya, he said that it is a Sammelan of saints. Not our subject. Saints have held a conference. There will be 11 lakh people in it. Saints will say something, the country will listen. Saints will decide the agenda of the conference. On another question, he said that we too are saints, householders are saints.