MP: Cheetah cub dies in Kuno National Park, four cheetahs have died in two months

Sheopur / Bhopal, 23 May (Hindustan Times). A cheetah cub died on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. The female cheetah Jwala brought here from South African country Namibia had given birth to four cubs two months back. One of these cubs has died. State’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jasvir Singh Chauhan has confirmed the death of the cub.

He told that the cheetah cub was found ill during the monitoring of Kuno Park Management, who died during treatment on Tuesday afternoon. He told that three cubs of Jwala Cheetah are currently healthy and the forest officials are keeping a vigil on them.

Actually, the female cheetah Jwala gave birth to four cubs on 24 March. After this there was an atmosphere of happiness in Kuno Sanctuary, but within two months four cheetahs have died in Kuno National Park. This is being considered as a big blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Cheetah project.

It is noteworthy that eight cheetahs brought from Namibia were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the enclosures of Kuno National Park on his birthday, 17 September 2022. After this 12 leopards were brought from South Africa and released here.

On the other hand, the female cheetah Jwala brought from Namibia gave birth to four cubs here two months ago. In this way, there were a total of 24 cheetahs here, but in the last two months, three cheetahs and cubs have died here. Among them, the female cheetah Sasha was killed first, followed by the male cheetah Uday and then the mother cheetah Daksha. Now after the death of the cub, only 20 cheetahs are left in Kuno National Park. These include 17 big cheetahs and three cubs.