MP Election 2023: ‘Let Rahul Gandhi cook imaginary casserole’, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at the Congress leader

MP Election 2023: Assembly elections are to be held in Madhya Pradesh by the end of this year. Before this, political rhetoric has increased in the state. The latest statement has come in front of the Chief Minister of the state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement, he said that the BJP is going to win more than two hundred seats in the MP assembly elections. If you want to cook imaginary casserole, then keep cooking it… Let us tell you that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had said that Congress is going to win more than 150 seats in the upcoming elections.

Kharge held a meeting with senior leaders

Here, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with senior leaders of the party’s state unit regarding the preparations for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. In this meeting, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party’s organization general secretary K.C. Venugopal also appeared. Apart from these, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, state in-charge of the party Jayprakash Agarwal and many other senior leaders participated in the meeting.

What did Rahul Gandhi say

After this meeting, the Congress leader said that we have just held a detailed meeting and our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, now we are going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave his reaction on this statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress performance in 2018 assembly elections

If you remember, in the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 out of 230 seats. Whereas BJP had won 109 seats. The Congress formed the government under the leadership of Kamal Nath, but in March 2020, after several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia defected to the BJP, the Congress government fell and the BJP government was re-formed under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

What did Kamal Nath say

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said that we are going to win Madhya Pradesh also. Today we have a united slogan to win Madhya Pradesh with maximum number of seats. State party chief Kamal Nath said that there is a basis for the belief that Rahul Gandhi has inputs.