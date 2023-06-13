MP Fire News: Was there a fire in Bhopal’s Satpura building or was it set? Congress asked many questions to the BJP government

MP Fire News : The massive fire that broke out in Bhopal’s Satpura Bhawan on Monday has been brought under control. After this, the reaction of the Congress has come on the matter. Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Kamal Nath has said that this is another example of corruption. Has it caught fire or has it been set on fire? files really deleted? What was the purpose? This is a big case of corruption and it should be investigated by an independent agency… Let us tell you that in this building there are offices of various departments of Madhya Pradesh government.

Regarding the fire, an official said that no casualties were reported in the fire as people were evacuated safely before the fire spread. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr. Rajesh Rajora inspected the building after coming from Delhi in the morning and told that the fire has been brought under control in all the affected floors. Smoke is still coming out from the sixth floor and it will take about two hours for the fire brigade personnel to control it completely. The committee formed to investigate the fire will start its work from 1 pm on Tuesday.

the fire is completely under control

Giving information regarding the fire, Bhopal Collector Ashish Singh said that the fire has been completely brought under control. Our priority was to ensure that there is no loss of human life and that the fire does not spread to the surrounding areas and we were completely successful in that. He also informed that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan monitored the situation and the fire was brought under control with the help of several other agencies along with a team from the Central Government and the Army. The fire broke out on the third floor of the building at around 4 pm on Monday and spread to the sixth floor.

Had to struggle to extinguish the fire

Fire tenders and water tankers from the Army, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and oil companies, BHEL and the surrounding areas were pressed into service to douse the fire in the building which houses various state government offices. An official said the Chief Minister informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah about the fire and sought their help in dousing it. The Prime Minister assured Chouhan of all possible help from the Center to control the fire.

Furniture and documents of many departments destroyed by fire

An Indian Air Force aircraft AN-52 and an Mi-15 helicopter were to join the night fire-fighting operation, but their services were not required as the fire was brought under control late in the night, an official said. The fire spread to the upper sixth floor and roof of the Satpura building. The smoke rising from the fire and the building could be seen far and wide in the city. The affected building is located on a hill opposite Vallabh Bhawan, the secretariat of the state government. Furniture and documents of many departments have been destroyed in the fire.

