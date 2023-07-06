MP laid the foundation stone of five routes under the Chief Minister’s Rapid Development Scheme, roads will be built at a cost of 4.5 crores

MP Satyadev Pachauri laid the foundation stone of a road in Govind Nagar Ward 9 and 4 main road works in Ward 46 and Ward 47 of Cantonment Assembly under Chief Minister’s Accelerated Development Scheme under Kanpur Lok Sabha, costing Rs 4.5 crore. Addressing the regional public after laying the foundation stone, MP Pachauri said that under the Chief Minister’s Accelerated Development Scheme, the state government intends to provide good roads and facilities to all those neglected areas due to lack of development. So that even in those neglected urban areas, better connectivity can be made with the public.

What did MP Pachauri say

MP Pachauri said that under my Lok Sabha, he is determined to ensure that the development work reaches the last corner of the society. He said that under the Chief Minister’s Accelerated Economic Development Scheme in Govind Nagar constituency under the Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency, he laid the foundation stone for the construction of the road from Gujaini village canal bridge near Shakti Dham Navadurga temple to Pandu river bridge at a cost of Rs 98.67 lakh. The road in this area was rough or bumpy. With the construction of which Barra 8 Tatya Tope Nagar Ravidas Puram Gujaini Village and Gujaini Colony and Ratanlal Nagar as well as the nearby factories will become a smooth road for the employees passing through this road.

Along with this, MP Pachauri laid the foundation stone of various development works at Bhagwati Guest House located in Shyamnagar Bypass at a cost of Rs. Along with this, he said that Ward 74, Shyam Nagar, Ward 46, 47, Amrit Puram, Ram Puram, New Azad Nagar, Satbari Road, Koyla Nagar, Swarna Jayanti Bihar, Bhavani Nagar, KDA Colony and the entire Yashoda Nagar etc. population of lakhs of areas will be facilitated by this. .

The foundation stone of these main routes was laid

Foundation stone for construction of road from Gujaini village canal bridge near Shakti Dham Navdurga temple to Pandu river bridge at a cost of 98.67 lakhs.

Foundation stone of 4 Vikas Marg works was laid in Shyam Nagar at a cost of 363.42 lakhs.

Construction of road from Anand Gupta General Store to National Highway Bypass via Sharda Vidya Niketan in Ward-46 at a cost of 86.92 Lakh.

Construction work of road from Charan Singh’s house to Pal Dudh Dairy in Radhapuram Koylanagar in Ward-46 at a cost of 99.77 lakh.

Construction work of internal lanes of Hiranagar New Azad Nagar in Ward-46 at a cost of 76.96 lakhs.

Construction work of road from Rampur Gate to Sandeep Palace via Mahamaya Temple in Ward-47 at a cost of 99.77 lakh.

Report: Ayush Tiwari, Kanpur

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PR1RA9Razbo)