MP News: Government teachers imposed duty for religious program of Dhirendra Shastri, know the whole matter

A big news is coming out from Madhya Pradesh regarding Dhirendra Shastri i.e. Bageshwar Dham. In fact, during a religious discourse program by Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, more than 100 government school teachers were deployed to ‘help the police’. An officer has given information in this regard. Madhya Pradesh Shikshak Congress, an organization of teachers, was angry with this decision. It was canceled on the second day of the three-day program following protests by teachers.

Let us tell you that Shastri is Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham, a major religious center in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. From June 26 to June 28, his Katha (discourse) program took place in Khilchipur town. Responding to this, District Education Officer in-charge Karan Singh Bhilala answered the question of the media and said that on the instructions of the administration, 110 teachers have been deputed in different areas to help around one thousand policemen perform their duties during the program. was deployed.

order withdrawn

While giving information to the media, General Secretary of Teachers Congress Ashutosh Pandey said that the order was withdrawn a day before the program ended after the organization lodged a protest. He said, teachers are treated as ‘second class citizens’ and are treated as such at the cost of quality education. He claimed that earlier the state administration had deployed teachers to protect ‘shoes and chappals’ of devotees during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is the favorite of the leaders of both the parties.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who has a massive following in the region, is liked by leaders of both the BJP and the Congress in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.