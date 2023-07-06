mp news kamalnath attack on shivraj singh chouhan said cm is engaged in washing the deeds of many years sbh | MP: Kamal Nath’s attack on Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said

Former CM Kamal Nath further said in his statement that after the incident in Sidhi, it is known that what is the condition of the tribals living in Madhya Pradesh. The whole state is watching the ill-treatment being meted out to them. Kamal Nath further told that maximum number of tribal people live in MP and information about incidents happening with them is coming out from every district. Kamal Nath further said that, after 18 years of rule, this is the law and order situation in the state. This is justice being done to them. No matter how many gimmicks Shivraj Singh Chouhan plays, but the sins committed by him in 18 years will not be washed away. If his soul was true, he would not have called the camera and shown it, he meant the camera.