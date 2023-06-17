MP News: Relief to former Finance Minister Raghavji in unnatural sexual harassment case, HC orders cancellation of FIR

Former Finance Minister and BJP leader Raghavji Has got a big relief from the High Court in the case of unnatural sexual harassment. Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered to quash the FIR filed against him. He was arrested in this case.

Former BJP MLA Raghavji was accused of sexual harassment of a youth

Former BJP MLA Raghavji was accused of sexually assaulting a youth in July 2013. After which a case was registered under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Raghavji was arrested on the complaint of the boy who worked at his house. In his complaint, the boy had alleged that Raghavji had sexually assaulted him and had also made a CD of him.

The court gave its verdict on the statement of the father of the complainant

The High Court gave its verdict on the statement of the father of the complainant boy. According to the father of the complainant, his son is mentally unwell and used to take drugs habitually. He told that his son used to make false allegations against the people sitting on high positions in the society. He told that earlier also his son had accused other eminent people many times.

The court said, the complaint was filed with the intention of tarnishing the image in the society

A single bench of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, while giving the verdict, said that the complaint was made with a wrong intention, with the intention of tarnishing the image of a high-ranking person in the society.