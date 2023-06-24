MP: Pakaria village of Shahdol district became an example of women empowerment

Shahdol, 24 June (Hindustan Times). Village Pakaria of Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh has set an example of women empowerment. Here in the Gram Panchayat, 90 percent tribal women are leading and out of these 200 are on the path of self-reliance by joining self-help groups of Aajeevika Mission. These women are included in the Lakhpati club. All of them are taking net income of one lakh rupees in a year from various activities like grocery shop, goat rearing etc. on their own. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on Madhya Pradesh stay on June 27. During this, he will reach this village of Shahdol. Here the Prime Minister will interact with the prominent people of the tribal community and the millionaire sisters of the groups operated by the Livelihood Mission.

Mudrika Singh, CEO of Budhar district of Shahdol district, says that the leadership of women is maximum in Pakaria Gram Panchayat. This can be called an ideal example of women empowerment. Women are also becoming self-reliant by joining the self-help groups of the Livelihood Mission. The tribal women here have set an example, in which there is a lot of support from the schemes of the government. The population of Pakaria village is five thousand, out of which maximum 4700 people come from the tribal category. Jallidola, Samdatola, Sarkari Tola come in this Gram Panchayat. In this Gram Panchayat with 20 members, women are leading on 14 posts including Sarpanch.

He told that the number of voters in the village is 2250. There are 20 wards in Pakaria Gram Panchayat, out of which 13 panch posts are held by women. The present Sarpanch of this panchayat is a woman from the tribal community. The people of the village have also entrusted the responsibility of Deputy Sarpanch in the Gram Panchayat to a woman. Sarpanch Gendbai Baiga remained Sarpanch for five consecutive years, after which she is again taking charge of the village. Deputy Sarpanch Rekha Deepak Chaudhary has also been handling the responsibility of Deputy Sarpanch unopposed since the present and last five years.

Sarpanch Gendbai Baiga of the village told that 442 women living in Samada Tola and Government Tola of Pakaria Gram Panchayat are also doing self-employment with Chowka utensils by joining the livelihood mission. 29 groups have been formed in the Gram Panchayat. 200 women working together with these groups have become millionaires. Sarpanch, Upsarpanch, 13 Mahila Panch and women of operated groups are making preparations with the administration regarding the Prime Minister’s programme.

PM Modi will come on June 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one-day visit to Madhya Pradesh is proposed on June 27. During this, he will participate in two big programs in Bhopal. Here he will flag off two Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamalapati station and address a convention of party workers here. After this they will reach Shahdol. The Prime Minister will address the gathering at Lalpur airstrip ground here. After this, in Jaldi Tola of village Pakaria, in the tribal environment, the tribal community will interact with Kodo Kutki and other tribal dishes.

The district administration is engaged in preparations on a war footing regarding the proposed program of Prime Minister Modi. More than 50 IPS officers will be deployed for the security of the Prime Minister. Apart from the state, IPS officers from the center will also reach Shahdol under his protection. Along with this, the duty of more than three thousand MP police personnel has been imposed. From the point of view of security, Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidya has made a commitment to fly drones. Along with this, Section 144 has been imposed in Lalpur Pakaria area. More than one lakh people will reach village Pakaria to listen to the Prime Minister.