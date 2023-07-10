MP Pee Scandal: BJP’s Sidhi District General Secretary resigns from the party, Congress leaders will meet the Governor

Bhopal : After the direct urine incident in Madhya Pradesh, infighting has started in the BJP itself. In a jolt to the BJP, Vivek Kol, General Secretary of Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, has resigned from the party. He has resigned saying that as long as BJP’s local MLA Kedarnath Shukla remains in the party, he will feel suffocated in the party and will not be able to fight openly for his tribal community. On the other hand, the news is that Congress leaders will meet the governor on Monday in the case of direct urination.

Urine scandal happened last week

According to media reports, a video surfaced on social media last Tuesday, in which local MLA Kedarnath Shukla’s representative Pravesh Shukla is seen urinating on a tribal man in Sidhi district. The next day, Pravesh Shukla was arrested and a case was registered against him under the National Security Act.

resigned by email

According to a report in the news agency Bhasha, when Vivek Kol was contacted for comment about his resignation on Sunday night, he said that my resignation is final. I have emailed my resignation two days ago to state BJP president VD Sharma. I have also put it in the WhatsApp group of BJP office bearers.

Vivek Kol contested from Churhat seat

Let us tell that Vivek Kol had contested the last assembly elections as a BSP candidate from Churhat seat in Madhya Pradesh. However, he was defeated. BJP’s Sidhi district president Devkumar Singh could not be contacted even after repeated calls for comment regarding Kol’s resignation. He said Vivek Kol’s resignation comes at a time when the BJP is making every effort to retain its 24 out of 30 seats in the Vindhya region, including Sidhi, in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections to be held later this year, ending the anti-incumbency wave. Trying possible.

This allegation was made on the MLA of Sidhi

According to the report, Vivek Kol has written in his resignation that ever since I joined the BJP, I have worked with full devotion for the party. But, since a few years, I have been continuously hurt by the actions of Kedarnath Shukla, a straight MLA, because he has been creating terror everywhere by misusing his power. He alleged that by illegally occupying the land of the tribals of Chirhat near Hadbaro and Dol, they tortured the tribal brothers. Sidhi’s businessman Sunil Bhurtia was kidnapped and got a murderous attack done and later the same criminal Dharmendra Shukla was made the Mandal President.

beating of artists and journalists

Vivek Kol alleged that along with this, the artists and journalists of Sidhi were being stripped naked and beaten up in the police station, that now their representative urinated on the face of a brother of the tribal society, due to which I have been unable to work for the last three days. I am very upset and cannot sleep. Cole said that my restlessness is increasing, because till date the administration has not taken a single action in any case, nor has the police taken any action against their goons till date.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal victim of direct urination, video surfaced

Resigned due to factionalism in BJP

He wrote that as long as the direct MLA Kedarnath Shukla remains in the BJP, I will continue to suffocate here. That’s why I want to fight the battle of tribal brothers openly without any pressure and resign from the party. At the same time, according to BJP insiders, Kol has resigned from the party due to factionalism in Sidhi.