MP: Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Sant Ravidas temple to be built in Sagar on August 12.

Bhopal, 24 July (Hindustan Times). In order to spread the message of harmony of Sant Ravidas to the masses, the BJP government is constructing a grand temple of Sant Ravidas at Bartuma in Sagar at a cost of 100 crores. For the construction of Sant Ravidas temple, the sentiments of all societies should be united, for this, Jan Abhiyan Parishad, a unit of the state government, will take out tours for the construction of Sant Ravidas temple on July 25 from five places in the state, which will be flagged off by senior leaders of the party. These yatras will reach Sagar on August 12, where a grand foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of Sant Ravidas temple will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This information was given by National President of BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha Lalsingh Arya in a press conference organized at the party’s state office on Monday. During this, he fiercely targeted the Congress. He said that Congress remained in power in Madhya Pradesh for more than 47 years, but it never celebrated Sant Ravidas Mahakumbh, because Congress never respected the centers of reverence of Scheduled Society like Sant Ravidas, Ambedkar and Valmiki. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has done the work of celebrating Sant Ravidas Mahakumbh in the state. Party’s state media in-charge Ashish Agarwal and state spokesperson Sanwar Patel were also present in the press conference.

Senior party leaders will start the yatra from five places on July 25

Lalsingh Arya told that the Samarsata Yatras for the construction of Sant Ravidas temple will start from five places on July 25. These yatras will be flagged off by Chief Minister Chouhan Singrauli, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar from Sheopur, National General Secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya from Mandav in Dhar district, State Government Minister Bhupendra Singh from Balaghat and Minister Usha Thakur from Neemuch. He informed that the yatras will tour 46 districts of the state for 18 days, during which programs of public dialogue will be held at 244 places, in which national leaders of the party, regional leaders and saints will hold public dialogues. All yatras will reach Sagar by August 11 and on August 12, there will be a mass gathering of all yatras at Sagar, where Prime Minister Modi will perform Bhumi Pujan of Sant Ravidas temple to be built with 100 crores.

Will collect a handful of soil from 55 thousand villages and water from major rivers from 313 development blocks

Arya told that the yatras going out in conjunction with the Jan Abhiyan Parishad will reach the ocean by collecting water from holy rivers and reservoirs along with soil and a handful of grains from 55 thousand villages of the state. Where the foundation stone of the grand temple of Saint Ravidas will be laid in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. These yatras will take the message of social harmony of Saint Ravidas to the people in the state.

He said that the grand Sant Ravidas temple to be built in Sagar will become a major center of social harmony. The chariots involved in the yatras will have the picture, Charan-paduka and Kalash of Saint Shiromani Ravidas Maharaj. During the yatra, a folder focused on the work done by the state and central government for the Scheduled Castes and the message of Sant Ravidas ji will be distributed. He informed that a team of 21 people has been formed at the state level for the yatra, similarly teams have been formed in the district, assembly and mandals for the successful conduct of the yatra.

The incidents of atrocities on Dalits are more where the Congress and its alliance parties are in power.

Lalsingh Arya said that Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge says that incidents of atrocities on Dalits are happening in Madhya Pradesh, then he should observe the report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The NCRB report clearly mentions that Rajasthan ranks number one in the country in cases of rape of women and atrocities on Dalits. Where there is a government of coalition parties of Congress, incest and atrocities are happening with Dalits, Jharkhand is a direct example of this. On the other hand, in West Bengal, houses of three thousand Dalits were burnt in the government of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Kharge ji should answer why Dalits and women are being subjected to so many atrocities in the government of Congress and its coalition parties.