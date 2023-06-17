MP Santosh Gangwar said – Vande Bharat should be run between Bareilly-New Delhi, demand to operate Agra Fort daily

Bareilly : MP meeting was organized at Izzatnagar Railway Workshop of North Eastern Railway (NER). In this, former Union Minister and MP Santosh Kumar Gangwar said that he proposed to run Vande Bharat train daily between Bareilly’s Izzatnagar station to New Delhi. This will give a lot of relief to the passenger. He demanded setting up of Rail Coach Restaurant at Bareilly’s Bareilly City Station, Bhojipura, Bahedi, CBganj etc stations like Izzatnagar station.

The MP suggested to run Agra Fort daily like before. With the daily operation of the Bole train, passengers will get good connectivity with trains going to South India via Agra and Mathura. The MP talked about the construction of foot over bridge at Bhojipura railway station. Advised to arrange stalls of useful items like children’s toys, food items, newspapers-magazines, pure drinking water for the convenience of passengers at underpasses, railway stations at Chaudhary Talab Hartman crossing of the city.

Suggested to increase the number of platforms at Bareilly City railway station, restore parcel facility at Izzatnagar and Bareilly City stations, provide lighting, cleanliness and CCTV cameras in all underpasses. ROB construction at sugarcane factory crossing in Bahedi, under pass near Pakhurni, asked to increase train service between Bareilly City-Lalkuan after 6 am.

Varun Gandhi suggested

Pilibhit Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi through his representative Kamalkant sent a proposal to complete the work of gauge conversion between Mailani-Shahgarh. Apart from this, Badaun’s BJP MP Dr. Sanghamitra Maurya demanded direct train operation to connect the district with Lucknow and Delhi. Janardan Sharma, representative of Mathura MP Hema Malini suggested to connect Mendu railway station with Aligarh-Tundla rail line.

NER General Manager Chandraveer Raman, DRM Rekha Yadav and prominent railway officers were present. Welcoming the MPs and their representatives, assured them of taking meaningful steps on their suggestions and demands.

