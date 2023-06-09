MP: Srishti lost the battle of life, after three days the robot team pulled out from 300 feet deep borewell

300 feet deep in Mungawali village of Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh borewell Two and a half year old girl Shrishti lost the battle of life. On the third day, on Thursday evening, he was taken out after a lot of effort. But his life could not be saved. Significantly, the girl had fallen into the borewell while playing in the field. The girl was taken out with the help of the robot team.

The girl was taken to the hospital after being taken out of the borewell.

Soon after being pulled out of the borewell with the help of aides, the girl was taken to the district hospital in an ambulance, an official said. The girl was admitted to the hospital in a state of unconsciousness. Where the doctors declared him dead. Collector Sehore said, despite all the efforts, we could not save the girl child. The postmortem conducted by a team of two doctors has revealed that the girl died of suffocation.

Madhya Pradesh | Despite all our efforts, we could not save the girl. Postmortem by a team of two doctors reveals that the body is in a decomposed state, further details awaited: Collector Sehore The cause of death is due to suffocation, says the doctor.

Robotic expert rescues baby girl

A team of robotic experts was included on the third day on Thursday in the ongoing operation to rescue a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district. The team got success after three days. District administration officials told that the girl was being supplied oxygen through a pipe in the borewell.

How the robot team pulled the girl out of the borewell

Mahesh Arya, in-charge of the robotic team, said, “We lowered a robot into the borewell to collect information and processed the data by scanning the pictures obtained from it to know the girl’s position.” After this, an attempt was made to take the girl out.

The girl was trapped in 100 feet after slipping below 30 feet

Officials said that the task of getting the girl out of the borewell became more difficult when she slipped further down from 30 feet and got stuck at a depth of about 100 feet.