MP: Tension prevails in village after molestation, 11 people detained

A group of unruly boys allegedly molested some girls in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, leading to tension in the area and the police deploying additional security forces. An official informed about the incident today. Station in-charge Krishna Lalchandani said that the situation is under control since Friday’s incident in Gurla village, located about 30 km from the district headquarters. Explaining further, he said that on the complaint of the girls, five minor boys have been taken into custody and six people have also been arrested for beating these boys.

Case registered under relevant provisions

Lalchandani said that some minor boys allegedly passed obscene remarks on the girls on Friday evening, but no one complained to the police then. He further told that, on Saturday morning some people brought those boys to the police station after beating them and alleged that they had teased the girls of their community. The girls also came to the police station and based on their complaint, a case was registered against the five boys under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said.

Situation under control in Gurla

Talking on the matter, Lalchandani further said that, after the medical examination of the thrashed boys, a case has been registered against six people, including one unknown, under the provisions of the IPC and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Lalchandani said, the situation in Gurla is under control. We took out a flag march yesterday i.e. on Saturday evening. If needed, we will again take out a flag march on Sunday. He said that the police force will be withdrawn from the area after the tension is completely over.