MP: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has a big responsibility, was made the coordinator of the State Election Management Committee

Bhopal, 15 July (Hindustan Times). The Bharatiya Janata Party has given a big responsibility to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for the assembly elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh this year. Union Minister Tomar has been appointed as the convenor of the State Election Management Committee. His appointment has come into force with immediate effect.

This information has been given in a letter issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on Saturday. The letter states that BJP President JP Nadda has appointed Narendra Singh Tomar as the convenor of the Madhya Pradesh Election Management Committee and this appointment will come into force with immediate effect. Earlier, the BJP had appointed Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Singh Yadav as election in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav as co-in-charge. This decision of the BJP is clearly telling that the central leadership has now completely taken over the reins of MP elections.