MP Viral Video: Patwari chewed bribe money when Lokayukta caught him red-handed, watch video

MP Viral Video: A video of Madhya Pradesh is becoming increasingly viral on social media, on which people are constantly reacting. It is being told that the video is of Katni where a Patwari of the Revenue Department allegedly swallowed a bribe amount of Rs 4500 after seeing a team of Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment (SPE). The video of this entire incident has been shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter wall.

If reports are to be believed, a Patwari of the Revenue Department in Katni, Madhya Pradesh swallowed the amount allegedly taken as bribe after seeing a team of Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment (SPE) on Monday. The video of this incident is viral in which it is seen that Patwari is in a hospital and is running his mouth. A ward boy is standing in front of him with a surgical bowl.

what is the whole matter

According to the information given by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu regarding the case, this incident took place when Patwari Gajendra Singh received Rs 5000 as bribe in his private office. The officer said that a person from Barkheda village had complained to us that Singh was demanding bribe. After getting the money, Patwari saw the SPE team and started trying to swallow the money. After this he was taken to the hospital where the doctors said that he is fine. He said that a case has been registered against him and investigation is on.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A Patwari of the Revenue Department in Katni allegedly swallowed a bribe amount of Rs 4500 after seeing a team of Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment (SPE). pic.twitter.com/D2zWdIze8z

According to the news in the media, the team of Lokayukta made every effort to get the notes removed. But when he did not withdraw the money from his mouth, he was taken to the district hospital. After coercion, Patwari Gajendra Singh pulled out the chewed bribe notes from his stomach. Everyone is shocked after this incident came to the fore.

Uproar in Madhya Pradesh regarding Patwari recruitment exam

Meanwhile, let us tell you that politics is hot in Madhya Pradesh regarding the Patwari recruitment exam. Thousands of candidates in the capital Bhopal demonstrated peacefully in the past days regarding the Patwari recruitment exam. The reaction of the Congress came to the fore regarding this demonstration. Former Chief Minister of the state and state Congress President Kamal Nath wrote on his Twitter wall that thousands of candidates are protesting peacefully in Bhopal regarding the scam in the Patwari recruitment examination. I support their performance.

Uproar in Madhya Pradesh regarding Patwari exam, CM Shivraj took a big decision

What is Patwari Recruitment Exam Case

It should be noted that there was a news in the media in the past, in which there was information about the connection of this recruitment scam by the opposition with BJP MLA Sanjeev Kumar Kushwaha. If media reports are to be believed, out of 10 students who topped the Patwari recruitment exam, 7 are from NRI College of Engineering, Gwalior, which is said to be owned by Bhind MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha. The statement of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also came to the fore on the matter. He surrounded the Congress and said that as soon as the elections came near, the Congress started raising the issue of irregularities in the examination. It seems to be a part of Congress’s conspiracy completely.

Uproar in Madhya Pradesh regarding Patwari exam, CM Shivraj took a big decision

CM Shivraj took this decision

There was a lot of uproar in Madhya Pradesh regarding the Patwari exam. After this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a big decision. After alleging irregularities in the recruitment examination conducted by the State Staff Selection Board for Group-II, Sub-Group-IV and Patwaris, he banned the appointments made on the basis of this examination. Prior to this decision of CM Shivraj, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had accused the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh of irregularities in the recruitment examination conducted for Patwaris.

