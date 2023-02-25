Pentagon spokesman Ryder: the United States is unlikely to have time to transfer Switchblade drones to Kyiv in the spring February 25, 2023 at 03:41

RIA Novosti, referring to a statement by Irish MEP Mick Wallace, reported that the politician called on ordinary residents of Dublin to protest on the streets of the city and express their position against the Russophobic hybrid war.

According to the parliamentarian, it is time for Europeans to express their point of view regarding NATO and the United States, which started a global proxy war against the Russian Federation.

The protest rally should take place from 13:00 to 16:00 M.V.

The lion’s share of the political elite and the Western media are vitally interested in the Ukrainian crisis, and ordinary Europeans need its completion, Wallace said.

Recall that Russia is continuing the comprehensive NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide firm support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.