MP’s Kuno National Park Cheetahs clash, ‘Rock Stars’ win over ‘White Walkers’

Kuno National Park A fierce encounter took place between the two Cheetah alliances in 1950, the confrontation triggered by territorial disputes. Project Cheetah experts feared a clash between male alliances because of the limited open spaces in the park and because both alliances are demanding the same grounds near their former enclosures.

This skirmish was the second encounter in the last few weeks, the first incident being covered up by the forest officials. However, this time the confrontation increased. Namibian brothers, Guarv and Shaurya, known as “The Rock Stars”, fiercely defend their territory against the South African alliance, Agni and Vayu, also known as “The White Walkers”. Did. The Namibian cheetahs emerged victorious, repulsing their challengers and inflicting serious injuries. Due to the severity of the injuries sustained by the fire and wind, field teams quickly transported them to veterinarians in Kuno for treatment. Although battered and bloodied, it is hoped that the White Walkers will survive and recover.

Rock stars Gurav and Shaurya, who made a name for themselves with music-loving conservationists in Namibia, remained safe during the clash. This cheetah alliance, along with The White Walkers, play an important role in Project Cheetah as they contribute to the genetic diversity of India’s cheetah population. Shaurya, also known as Freddy, is the father of the live female cub born to Siya. Tragically, three of Siaya’s cubs died due to malnutrition and dehydration during the summer heat of May. However, the sole survivor continues to gain weight and is receiving careful care from Project Cheetah staff.

