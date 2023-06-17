Mrityunjay Singh became the President of Bihar Police Association, Kapileshwar General Secretary, 78.4 percent voting

Mrityunjay Kumar Singh has been elected as the President of the Bihar Police Association for the fourth time in a row. He defeated Dr. Ramvilas Yadav by a huge margin of 510 votes in the election held at Phulwarisharif-based Bihar Special Armed Police (B-SAP) 5 campus on Saturday. Kapileshwar Paswan of his own panel was elected General Secretary. He defeated his nearest candidate by a margin of 488 votes. Counting continued at other posts till late night.

78.4 percent voting

Earlier in the day, 78.4 per cent voting took place in this election amidst much fanfare. According to the officials associated with the election, out of total 1890 delegates, 1486 cast their votes. For voting, four booths were set up in the premises itself, on which voting was held from 7 am to 6 pm, immediately after which the counting of votes was started. In this, elections are to be held on the posts of one President of the Central Panel, one General Secretary, two Vice Presidents and two Joint Secretaries.

18 candidates were claiming in three panels

In the election, three panels were formed regarding the claim on six seats for four posts. In the first panel, Mrityunjay Kumar Singh for the post of President, Kapileshwar Paswan for General Secretary, Yashodandand Pandey and Dashrath Yadav for Vice President, while Neeraj Kumar Singh and Sangeeta Kumari were contenders for the post of Joint Secretary. In the second panel, Dr. Ram Vilas Yadav for the post of President, Devendra Kumar for General Secretary, Vandana Kumari and Rajesh for Vice President, while Ranjan Kumar and Satyanarayan Mandal became candidates for the post of Joint Secretary. In the third panel, President Dilip Kumar, General Secretary Vinod Mani Diwakar, Vice President Ahmed Raza and Anil Kumar Ram, while there were claims of Roopnarayan Mandal and Bhupendra Kumar Singh for Joint Secretary. The main contest remained between panel one and panel two.

Formal announcement will be made today in the 40th General Assembly

After the elections, the 40th general convention of the Bihar Police Association has been called on Sunday. The names of the office bearers elected in the central panel of the association will be duly announced in this general convention to be held in the auditorium of Bihar Special Armed Police (B-SAP) five. For the inauguration of the convention, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Deputy Chief Whip of the ruling party in the Legislative Council Sunil Kumar Singh, DGP RS Bhatti and many senior police officers have been invited.