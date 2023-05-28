MS Dhoni: Apart from cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a fan of this superstar, he follows these 4 people on Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are going to have a fierce fight in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on 27th May. The fans are very excited to see the thrilling contest between the two. In such a situation, today we will tell you about MS Dhoni. The cricketer has a strong fan-following on social media, although he remains a little less active. Mahi follows only 4 people on Instagram. There is also a big superstar in a follower.

MS Dhoni follows these 4 people

MS Dhoni has posted 108 posts on Instagram so far. Which is mostly with his daughter and wife. At the same time, more than 42 million people follow him. Although Mahi follows only 4. The first number is Jeeva, the daughter of the cricketer, whom he follows. Starkid has more than 2 million followers.

Follows Sakshi Dhoni

The second number is Sakshi Dhoni, who is his wife. Sakshi and Dhoni met when she was a hotel management student and was working in a hotel. The Indian cricket team was staying there. Sakshi’s then manager introduced her to the cricketer and Dhoni instantly fell in love with her. Their love story has also been beautifully depicted in the movie MS Dhoni, in which Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead role. MS Dhoni and Sakshi married in July 2010 and welcomed their daughter Ziva in February 2015.

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Amitabh Bachchan

The emperor of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, is the only film personality whom MS Dhoni follows on Instagram. Big B has often expressed his admiration for MS Dhoni. Amitabh Bachchan once mentioned in his blog that moment when Dhoni went to meet him on the sets of Baghban. Interestingly, MS Dhoni had also used Amitabh Bachchan’s song Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon while announcing his retirement in August 2020. The fourth profile that MS Dhoni follows on Instagram is not an individual, but the official account of his agricultural farm, Eeja Farms in Ranchi.

