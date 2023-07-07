MS Dhoni B’Day: Not Sachin or Ganguly, this best friend taught Dhoni to play ‘Helicopter Shot’

Team India former captain of Mahendra Singh Dhoni Today (July 7) is celebrating his 42nd birthday. MS Dhoni is known all over the world for his world famous helicopter shot. Fans are crazy about Dhoni’s helicopter shot. But do you know that Dhoni was not taught to play this shot by Sachin Tendulkar, who is called the God of cricket, or Sourav Ganguly, the former great captain of India. So from where did Dhoni last learn to play this shot, today we will give you complete information about it.

who taught dhoni to play helicopter shot

Mahendra Singh Doni was taught to play helicopter shot by his best friend Santosh Lal. To learn this shot, Dhoni used to feed hot samosas to Santosh. Santosh Lal knew Mahendra Singh Dhoni since childhood. He was considered a fearless batsman in tennis ball cricket. Dhoni and Santosh both used to play tennis ball cricket together. Dhoni and Santosh both used to work in the railways. Santosh once played a helicopter shot in front of Mahi. Since then, the desire to play this shot arose in Dhoni’s mind. Later Santosh taught Dhoni to play this shot. You will be surprised to know that the world calls Dhoni’s shot as helicopter shot. Santosh used to call it slap shot.

Santosh died

The sad thing is that Santosh, who taught Dhoni the helicopter shot, is no more in this world. Santosh had an inflammatory disease in the pancreas. When Dhoni came to know about this, he arranged for Ranchi to Delhi air ambulance for the best treatment of Santosh, however unfortunately the weather was bad and the helicopter had to be landed in Varanasi, at that time Santosh’s condition deteriorated badly and only He died at the age of 32.

