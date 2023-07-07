MS Dhoni Birthday: Those 7 records of Dhoni, which are almost impossible to break!

MS DhoniMS Dhoni 42nd Birthday: Former captain of Team India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Today (July 7) is celebrating his 42nd birthday. Dhoni’s fans eagerly wait to celebrate his birthday throughout the year. Born on July 7, 1981, in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, Dhoni, under his captaincy, has brought Indian cricket to a point that can never be forgotten. He has led India to victory in three major ICC tournaments under his captaincy. There are some such records in Dhoni’s name, which have not been broken till date and can hardly be broken even in the future.

MS Dhoni

The only captain to win three ICC trophies

MS Dhoni is the first and only captain to win all three ICC Limited Over trophies (World Cup, Champions Trophy and World Twenty20) for India. Under the captaincy of Dhoni, India first captured the T20 World Cup in the year 2007. After this, under the captaincy of Dhoni, India became the champion in the World Cup 2011. After this, India won the Champions Trophy title in the year 2013.

MS Dhoni

Captain in most international matches

Captain Cool holds the world record for captaining the most number of international matches. Before retirement on August 15, 2020, Dhoni captained the Indian team in 200 ODIs, 60 Tests and 72 T20 Internationals i.e. a total of 332 international matches. Australia’s Ricky Ponting is second in this list with 324 international matches. In such a situation, where the process of making separate captains for Test and Limited Overs cricket team has started, it will be very difficult for anyone to break this record.

MS Dhoni

Most stumpings in international cricket

Dhoni, famous for his flamboyant action behind the wicket, specializes in stumping out the batsman. He holds the world record for most stumpings in international cricket with 195 stumpings (Test 38 + ODI 123 + T20I 34) in 538 matches. Dhoni was the first wicketkeeper to reach the record of 100 stumpings in ODI cricket. There are only three wicketkeepers in international cricket who have more than 100 stumpings, but they are the only wicketkeepers to reach 150 stumpings. Apart from this, he has also taken 321 catches in ODIs.

MS Dhoni

Highest score as a wicket-keeper batsman

Dhoni has been successful in winning as a captain and wicketkeeper, as much as he has been as a batsman. The record of playing the biggest innings as a wicket-keeper batsman in ODI cricket is in the name of MS Dhoni. He played a tremendous inning of 183 runs against Sri Lanka in the year 2005. During this, 15 fours and 10 sixes came out of his bat.

MS Dhoni

Fastest 1st position in ICC ODI Ranking

MS Dhoni achieved the first place in the ICC Ranking in the fewest innings in the history of ODI cricket. He reached the top of the ODI rankings in just 42 innings after his debut.

MS Dhoni

Record of winning the most ODI matches by hitting a six

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the best finisher of ODIs in the history of cricket, has the record of winning his team by hitting maximum number of sixes. Dhoni has done this feat 9 times in his career and the most unforgettable of these nine sixes is the six hit by Dhoni in the final of the 2011 World Cup, which made India the world champion. After Dhoni, there are Flintoff, Brian Lara and Mike Hussey in second place, who have won their team four times by hitting six runs.

MS Dhoni

batting at number 6 or below doing More than 10 thousand international runs

MS Dhoni ended his international career with a total of 17266 runs, the most important thing in this count is that 10628 runs were scored when batting at number 6 or below. The second name in this list is that of Mark Boucher, who has scored 9,365 runs. It is very difficult for any cricketer to match MS Dhoni’s batting in the middle order.

MS Dhoni B’Day: Why Mahendra Singh Dhoni wears number 7 jersey, you will also be surprised to know the reason Happy birthday MS Dhoni