MS Dhoni fulfilled the wishes of the fans, posed in a special way to get the photo clicked, the video went viral

MS Dhoni Viral Video: Most successful captain in Indian cricket history Mahendra Singh Dhoni The fan following of (MS Dhoni) speaks volumes all over the world. Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself stays connected with his fans. Recently a video is going viral on social media. In this video, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen fulfilling the wishes of his fans. In the viral video of Dhoni, he is seen clicking photos by posing like him when asked by his fans.

Dhoni fulfilled the wishes of the fans

In this video going viral on social media, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen fulfilling the wishes of the fans. In this video, a fan of Mahi asks her to pose in a special way. Mahi also does not disappoint the fan and is seen posing just like him. This video of Dhoni is being liked a lot on social media. Fans are calling Dhoni down to earth after watching this video.

MS Dhoni is always there for fans. What a character. pic.twitter.com/Bh0ByRkjbj

– Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2023



Dhoni released the trailer of his film

Recently, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has released the trailer of LGM, the first film of his production house Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi reached Chennai for the trailer release of this movie. The video of the trailer release also went viral on social media. LGM movie is very special for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dhoni has not only produced LGM movie but he has also prepared its concept.

Chennai was made champion in IPL 2023

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian team, is now seen in action only during the IPL. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s fire was also seen fiercely during the IPL. Dhoni won the title of the 16th season of IPL to Chennai Super Kings this year. Dhoni’s team defeated Gujarat Titans in the final match of IPL. While giving a great news to the fans after the final match, Dhoni had said that he will be seen playing in the next season of IPL.

Mahi has won three ICC trophies

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the most successful captain of India. He has won three ICC trophies to India in his international career. Apart from Dhoni, no captain of India has done such a feat. Dhoni first won India the T20 World Cup in the year 2007. After this, in the year 2011, Team India became the champion of the ODI World Cup under his captaincy. Dhoni’s glorious journey did not stop here, after this he captured India’s Champions Trophy in the year 2013. Since the retirement of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Indian team has not been able to win any ICC title till date.

Has won the IPL title 5 times

Former Indian team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has also been very successful in the Indian Premier League. He has won the title five times to his team Chennai Super Kings in this Grand League. Dhoni won the first IPL title to Chennai Super Kings in the year 2010. After this Tennai became the IPL champion in the year 2011 under the captaincy of Mahi. However, after 2011, Chennai had to wait a long 7 years for the third title and CSK won the third title in 2018. After this, Chennai became the champion for the fourth time in the year 2021 under the captaincy of Dhoni. Dhoni’s success continued in 2023 as well and the team won the title of the 16th season of IPL. This was Chennai’s fifth IPL title.

Mahi’s career has been brilliant

Former Indian captain Mahinda Singh Dhoni’s cricket career has been spectacular. He played 90 Test matches, 350 ODIs and 92 T20 Internationals for India. During this, he has scored 4876 runs in Tests, 10773 runs in ODIs and 1617 runs in T20s. Along with batting, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also considered as India’s great wicketkeeper. His speed in wicketkeeping has been great. Mahendra Singh Dhoni played his last international match on 9 July 2019. This match was played against New Zealand in the World Cup.

