MS Dhoni greeted fans by shaking hands, hundreds of fans gathered at Ranchi’s house, video viral

Team India former captain of Mahendra Singh Dhoni He turned 42 on Friday. People from all over the world congratulated Dhoni on his birthday. In many places, fans celebrated Dhoni’s birthday in a unique way. At the same time, hundreds of his fans had gathered at Dhoni’s residence in Ranchi since morning. Everyone wanted to have a glimpse of Dhoni. Meanwhile, Dhoni also accepted the greetings of his fans by shaking hands from the roof of his house.

Dhoni’s video viral on social media

This video of MS Dhoni is now going viral on social media. Dhoni’s journey has been one of the most inspiring and spectacular in the history of cricket. From working as a ticket collector at a railway station to lifting three ICC trophies, his journey has been quite an adventure. As captain, he led the team to ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

Did debut in 2004

He made his international debut in 2004 and made a mark as a dangerous hitter. But with time he became a finisher. The whole world is still convinced of his captaincy. Dhoni is now only seen playing on behalf of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. He got CSK the IPL trophy for the fifth time in the 2023 season.

VIDEO OF THE DAY Thala Dhoni waves back to the fans waiting outside his residence !!#HappyBirthdayDhoni , #MSDhoni , #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/mvUO3otMY2

— Saravanan Hari ‏ (@CricSuperFan) July 7, 2023



Dhoni scored more than 10,000 runs in ODIs

Dhoni’s strongest format was ODI. In 350 ODIs, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India. His best score was 183 not out. He is India’s fifth highest run scorer in ODIs. He is also the 11th most successful ODI batsman of all time. There is no answer to Dhoni’s captaincy in IPL.