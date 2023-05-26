ms dhoni is a magician australian veteran matthew hayden big statement on dhoni s captaincy csk ipl 2023 jst

Dhoni has played in IPL 2023 with a knee injury. He has given himself eight to nine months to decide on his future as a player. However, Matthew Hayden believes that Dhoni will not play in the next IPL. Said in an event organized by the University of Technology Sydney, ‘I think he will not play but he is MS Dhoni.’ Hayden also said that with the increasing trend of T20 cricket across the world, it has become difficult for the players to play in all the three formats. He said, ‘The time of players playing in all three formats is about to end. There is a lot of enthusiasm about playing Test cricket and the World Test Championship is an example of that. Apart from this, a lot of T20 cricket is happening.