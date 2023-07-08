MS Dhoni is the champion in terms of earning even after retirement, know how much property he owns

The most successful captain in the history of Indian cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s fans are in every corner of the world. Even after retirement from international cricket, Dhoni remains in the limelight the most. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is now seen in action only in the Indian Premier League. Even in terms of earning, Dhoni is counted among the richest cricketers in the world. Dhoni, who rocked the bat in IPL, is also the king of business. Mahi also earns crores through brand endorsement.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the owner of 1040 crores

According to reports, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s assets are around Rs 1040 crore. In this, apart from earning from cricket, it includes brand endorsement of various companies, returns from their investments made in various companies, and income from other business. Apart from earning from cricket, has invested in AIDS and many sporting and direct to consumer business firms.

Earn crores of rupees from IPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has retired from international cricket, earns crores of rupees every year from IPL. According to media reports, as the captain of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings, he charges Rs 12 crore. In the last 16 IPL seasons, he has earned around Rs 178 crore only through cricket.

Kohli is ahead of Dhoni in terms of earning

According to media reports, Indian team’s veteran batsman Virat Kohli is slightly ahead of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in terms of earning. Kohli’s total earnings are Rs 1050 crores. Kohli also has 252 million followers on Instagram. He earns crores of rupees from one of his Instagram posts.

