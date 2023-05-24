MS Dhoni told that CSK reached IPL 2023 final because of this player, know who is he?

MS Dhoni on CSK in IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings entered the final of IPL 2023 after defeating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday (May 23). CSK defeated Gujarat by 15 runs in this match played at their home ground Chepauk Stadium. The Chennai team won against Gujarat for the first time. At the same time, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has named the player, because of which the team has reached the final for a record 10th time.

Dhoni told this player the hero of victory

Significantly, Rituraj Gaikwad, who scored his fourth consecutive half-century in the match against Gujarat Titans, became the ‘Man of the Match’ but captain MS Dhoni called Ravindra Jadeja the real diamond of victory. Dhoni praised Jadeja after the match and said that his bowling changed the game. Dhoni said, ‘IPL is so big now that it cannot be called just another final. Earlier there used to be 8 top teams, now there are 10. I wouldn’t say it’s just another final. 2 months of hard work. Everyone has contributed. Yes, the middle order hasn’t got enough chances. GT is a great team and they chased very well, but it was good to lose the toss.

He further added, “If Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) gets conditions that help him, he is very difficult to hit against. His bowling changed the game. His partnership with Moeen should not be forgotten. We are in an environment We try to make them and find out what is the strength of a fast bowler. We try to give them confidence and tell them ‘please try to explore your bowling’. We try to motivate them as much as possible. Let’s try.’

Amazing performance by Jadeja against Gujarat

Let us tell you that Ravindra Jadeja had scored 22 runs in 16 balls with the help of 2 fours with the first bat and made an important partnership of more than 20 runs with Moin Ali. At the same time, when he came to bowl, he appeared in a different color. In the last match, he had looted more than 50 runs, but in this match he did not give even 20 runs and gave two shocks to Gujarat Titans. Jadeja walked Dasun Shanaka and David Miller.

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni will not play IPL final! The reason will surprise you