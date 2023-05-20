MS Dhoni trusts the players and gives them confidence, said this after the big win over Delhi

The captain of Chennai Super Kings, who defeated Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to enter the IPL playoffs Mahendra Singh Dhoni Said that there is no recipe for success but his team trusts the players and gives them the confidence to give their best. devon conway And on the basis of the century partnership of the first wicket between Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chennai scored 223 runs for three wickets here on Saturday.

CSK beat Delhi by 77 runs

Chasing the target of 224 runs, the Delhi Capitals team could only manage 146 runs for nine wickets. Chennai reached the playoffs with 17 points in 14 matches. After the match, when MS Dhoni was asked about the team’s playoff record at the award ceremony, he said, ‘There is no recipe for this. We pick the best players and give them the best opportunities. Use them in such a way that they are most likely to be successful.

DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s CSK beat Delhi Capitals in the playoffs, register a spectacular win by 77 runs

Help players on weak aspects

Dhoni further said that apart from this, we help our players on weak aspects. By doing what is best for the team, success automatically follows. Asked what qualities he looks for in players, he said, “Players for whom the team is first.” It’s difficult to judge from a distance but we want them to get into the team atmosphere completely. Even if they increase by 10 percent, we are ready to go 50 percent.

Dhoni praised the bowlers

Dhoni said, ‘The team management and support staff are fantastic who always tell us to play our natural game and not worry.’ Dhoni praised his fast bowlers and said that confidence is very important for bowling in the death (last) overs. Look at Tushar (Deshpande). He is becoming a bowler of death overs. The most important thing is how you perform in the moments of pressure. The fast bowlers have performed with responsibility and Pathirana is a natural bowler in the death overs, which has reduced our headache and now Tushar is supporting him well.