MS Dhoni used to eat only Khichdi during World Cup 2011, Virender Sehwag revealed

International Cricket Council on Tuesday ODI World Cup 2023 The complete schedule has been announced. Former Indian cricketer on this occasion Virender Sehwag sat down in the broadcaster’s studio to share some interesting tidbits from his career as an expert. He made a big disclosure about MS Dhoni while sharing an interesting story from India’s 2011 World Cup winning campaign. Sehwag said that Team India captain MS Dhoni only ate khichdi during the tournament.

Virender Sehwag told the reason

In a conversation on Star Sports after the announcement of the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, Virender Sehwag said, ‘Everyone had some or the other superstition and everyone was following their superstition. MS Dhoni had the superstition of eating ‘Khichdi’ during the entire World Cup. He used to say that even though I am not scoring runs, this trick is working and we are winning the match. In 2011, India won the World Cup trophy for the second time.

India defeated Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final

The final match of 2011 was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 274 runs for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs on the basis of Mahela Jayawardene’s century. Opener Sehwag was dismissed for zero in the final. Gautam Gambhir scored 97 and captain Dhoni himself scored 91 runs and India won the title match with 10 balls remaining.

10 teams will compete

A total of 10 teams will participate in the biggest ever Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be played in 10 cities from 5 October to 19 November. In which the Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad will host the opening and final of the tournament. The other nine places are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamshala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games.