MS Dhoni was seen with Bhagvad Gita in his hands before knee surgery, picture went viral

Former captain of Team India ms dhoni The Indian Premier League 2023 season as a captain and player has been a memorable one. his team Chennai Super Kings won their fifth IPL title and equaled Mumbai Indians. However, Dhoni was seen struggling with his knee injury throughout the season. Eventually he had to undergo knee surgery in Mumbai on 1st May. Dhoni has returned to Ranchi after surgery.

Viral picture of Dhoni holding Bhagavad Gita

MS Dhoni was seen holding Bhagavad Gita in his hands before knee surgery. This picture is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Dhoni is sitting next to the driver in the front seat of a car. He is holding Bhagavad Gita in his hand. This picture has been posted from TEAM MS DHONI #Dhoni Twitter handle. Dhoni’s knee surgery was done by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala at Kokilaben Hospital.

MS Dhoni Health Updates: How is Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s health after knee surgery? returned to Ranchi

Dhoni’s big statement on retirement

After winning the title with the Yellow Army, MS Dhoni has made clear his intention to return next season. He has completely put an end to the speculations being made on his retirement. In the post-match presentation, he said that it was the right time to retire, but I feel that considering the love of the fans, I should play one more season. I know it is going to be difficult for my body but I have 8-9 months to take a decision. I will try my best to play in IPL 2024.

Captain cool in Mumbai after winning IPL 2023 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LyqNyr94OF

— TEAM MS DHONI #Dhoni (@imDhoni_fc) June 1, 2023



CSK CEO’s statement came

On Dhoni’s surgery, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Vishwanath said that on Monday morning his knee operation was successful. Another CSK official told that Dhoni has been discharged from the hospital and has gone to his hometown Ranchi. After resting for a few days, Dhoni will start his rehabilitation. He is expected to return in the next season of IPL.