MS Dhoni will retire from IPL! A tweet by CSK left the fans breathless, know why

ms dhoni IPL franchise of Chennai Super Kings One tweet has increased the heartbeat of crores of fans. CSK has posted an emotional video of its captain on its official Twitter handle. After this post, fans have started speculating whether MS Dhoni is retiring? Has he reached a decision? Has Dhoni played the last season of IPL? Twitter is full of such questions.

CSK won the title for the fifth time

It has been more than a fortnight since the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended. Chennai has won the IPL title for the fifth time. CSK, which failed to make it to the playoffs in the last season, won the title for the fifth time in this season thanks to the brilliance of its captain MS Dhoni. On Tuesday night, CSK posted Dhoni’s video with a short caption.

CSK shared the video

In the caption, CSK wrote, ‘Oh captain, my captain! Dhoni’s lone appearance in the video made fans think that it was a sign of the legend’s retirement from IPL.

Oh Captain, My Captain! #WhistlePodu #yellove @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/whJeUjWUVd

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 13, 2023



Dhoni said this on retirement

During IPL 2023, world cricket wanted an answer to only one question. Is Dhoni retiring at the end of the season? And when he won the trophy, he was asked about his intentions for IPL 2024. He gave a heart-stopping reply. He said that this is the right time for retirement. But the amount of love I have received from the fans, I want to play one more season.