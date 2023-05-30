MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and Virat’s wife Anushka are childhood friends, studied in the same school, VIDEO

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBGJgV_uZS0)

Chennai Super Kings has become the champion of IPL 2023. In the final match, CSK defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja became the hero of victory in this match for Chennai. He gave Chennai a historic victory by scoring 10 runs in the last 2 balls. After the IPL 2023 final, some old pictures of CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are going viral on social media, reminding people that the two are childhood friends. Yes, you read it right, both Anushka and Sakshi have known each other since school days and their bonding is older than the relationship between Dhoni and Anushka’s husband Virat Kohli.