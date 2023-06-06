MSME policy ready in Jharkhand, government will give subsidy up to 10 crores, Chief Minister Hemant Soren approved

The Government of Jharkhand has prepared the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) policy. Its proposal has been approved by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Now the proposal has been sent for the approval of the Finance and Law Department. After this it will be sent to the cabinet. Jharkhand government has not only made a policy for MSMEs, but is also going to set up its separate directorate. The proposal for the formation of the Directorate will be sent for the approval of the Administrative Cadre Committee. The government will give subsidy up to Rs 10 crore to MSME industries. Along with this, on depositing the amount of EPF and ESI of its employees by the MSME industries, the government will also give an amount of one thousand per month per employee.

There are 2.33 lakh MSMEs in Jharkhand:



Jharkhand government has written in the proposal of MSME policy that 2.33 lakh MSMEs are already working in Jharkhand. Maximum employment is available in the MSME sector and keeping this in mind, a separate policy has been made for MSMEs. Which has been named MSME Policy 2023. Regarding its objectives, the government has said that the main objective of this policy is the development of MSME industries, so that the door of employment can be opened. Along with the development of new MSME industries, the policy talks about the revival of old industries as well.

MSME Directorate and District MSME Center will be formed:



It has been written in the proposal that a separate directorate will be formed for MSME and District MSME (DMC) center will also be opened in all the districts. The Directorate of MSME will provide full assistance to the entrepreneurs setting up the industry for the first time. The directorate will give guidance to the DMC and will also monitor it. Along with this, the MSME schemes and programs of the state and central government will be implemented in the state.

Will work to promote national and international trade. The Directorate of MSME shall constitute the necessary corporation, board or authority. Will provide subsidy and other assistance. On the other hand, DMC will help the entrepreneurs to take advantage of the Central and State schemes. Will assist in their registration to single window clearance. Will remove the technical problems faced by entrepreneurs in setting up industries. Will cooperate in the expansion of production and service units in rural and urban areas. Will organize regular workshops and trainings. MSME will cooperate in setting up the cluster.

Who will come under the ambit of MSME



MSME is divided into three categories. Plants costing up to one crore rupees will be called micro enterprises. Plants costing up to 10 crores will be called small enterprises. On the other hand, plants with a cost of Rs 50 crore and a maximum turnover of Rs 250 crore will be called medium enterprises.

Provision of subsidy up to Rs 10 crore



Provision of Comprehensive Project Investment Subsidy has been made in Jharkhand MSME Policy 2023. Under this, subsidy up to Rs 1 crore will be given to micro enterprises, Rs 5 crore to small enterprises and Rs 10 crore to medium enterprises. An additional subsidy of five percent will be given to ST, SC, women and disabled entrepreneurs. Along with this, 100% exemption will be given in stamp duty and registration. The government will also provide assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh in quality certification. A grant of Rs 10 lakh will be given even after getting a patent.

Discount on overseas shipping



On participating in an exhibition for the sale of its products abroad, the government will give assistance of Rs 4 lakh for an exhibition and Rs 50 thousand for air fair.