MSP: Farmers still stuck on Delhi-Chandigarh NH, meeting will be held for further strategy

In favor of demanding minimum support price (MSP) for sunflower seeds at Pipli in Kurukshetra district of Haryana. National Highway The farmers who are blocking will hold a meeting today to prepare further plans. Two rounds of talks have taken place between the farmers and the district administration but it remained inconclusive. The farmers have blocked the highway (NH-44) near Pipli since Monday afternoon after organizing a mahapanchayat on the issue. This highway connects Delhi to Chandigarh and some other routes.

There will be a meeting for further strategy

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that he had two meetings with the district administration on Monday night, but no result came out of them. He said that the leaders of the farmers’ local committee and the United Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a meeting on Tuesday to prepare a plan of further action. He said that the issue of MSP for sunflower seeds is affecting not only the farmers of Haryana but the entire farming community. Apart from MSP for sunflower seeds, the farmers are also demanding the release of nine farmer leaders who were arrested during the recent protest in Shahabad.

A new case has been registered against the protestors.

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police SS Bhoria told ‘PTI-Bhasha’ that the district administration is trying to persuade the farmers to end the blockade and they are hopeful that a solution will be found. He said that the police have registered a new case against the protesters for blocking the national highway. He said that prohibitory orders were imposed under Section 144 within two kilometers of Anaj Mandi Pipli, where farmers held their mahapanchayat and violated the prohibitory orders. The “MSP Dilao, Kisan Bachao Mahapanchayat” called by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chadhuni) was organized at a grain market in Pipli near National Highway-44. After the mahapanchayat, farmers gathered on the highway and blocked it. Police diverted the vehicles coming from Delhi towards Kurukshetra bypass.

Bajrang Punia also participated in the demonstration of farmers

Apart from various Khap leaders and BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, Olympic medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia was also present in the mahapanchayat, who is among the wrestlers demanding action against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing chief of Wrestling Federation of India, in the case of alleged sexual harassment. Farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan also participated in this mahapanchayat.

Uproar regarding MSP on Sunflower

It is noteworthy that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday released Rs 29.13 crore as interim compensation to 8,528 farmers for sunflower crop growing in 36,414 acres. The farmers are demanding that the state government buy sunflower at the minimum support price of Rs 6,400 per quintal. Under the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, the state government is giving Rs 1,000 per quintal as interim support for the sunflower crop sold below the MSP.

Farmers still stuck on NH