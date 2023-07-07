Muharram 2023: When will Muharram be celebrated this year, know its history, importance and other important things

Muharram 2023: Muharram / Moharram is a very special festival of Islam. This festival is also called the festival of mourning. Gum / mourning is celebrated because the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain took place on the 10th of Muharram itself. Questions are often raised. When is Muharram?

When is Muharram 2023 (Muharram 2023 Probable Date)

The first date of Muharram month can be 20 July or 21 July. The moon of Muharram month will be seen on 19 July 2023. If the month of Zu al-Hajja falls on 29, then the month of Muharram can start from 20 July, otherwise July 21 will be the first date of Muharram. But it will be confirmed only on July 19. That is, the tenth day of Muharram can be Ashura on 28 or 29 July.

history of muharram

The history of Muharram dates back to 662 AD, when Prophet Muhammad and his companions were forced to migrate from Mecca to Medina on the first day of Muharram. According to beliefs, on the 10th day of the month of Muharram, Hazrat Imam Hussain had sacrificed his life for the protection of Islam. That’s why Muharram is celebrated on the 10th day of the month of Muharram.

Who was Hazrat Imam Hussain?

Hazrat Imam Hussain was the grandson of Prophet-e-Islam Hazrat Muhammad Sahab. The name of Imam Hussain’s father i.e. father was Mohtaram ‘Shere-Khuda’ Ali, who was the son-in-law of Prophet Sahab. Imam Hussain’s mother was Bibi Fatima. He was a religious-social and political Muthia. He was made Caliph. It is said that after the death of Hazrat Ali, people wanted to make Imam Hussain as Caliph but Hazrat Amir Muawiya captured the Caliphate. After Muawiya, his son Yazid succeeded him. Took the Caliphate. Yazid became a cruel ruler. He was afraid of Imam Hussain. To save humanity, Imam Hussain fought the battle of Karbala against Yazid and was martyred.

Why take out fresh

On the day of Muharram, people of the Muslim community take out Tazia. It is considered a symbol of the tomb of Hazrat Imam Hussain and people mourn. People remember the martyrdom of Imam Hussain by beating their chest.

