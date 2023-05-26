Mukesh Sahni will hold a big conference of workers in Varanasi, VIP busy in preparation

Patna. Former minister and Vikassheel Insaan Party supremo Mukesh Sahni, who is fighting for his political ground in Bihar, will now strengthen his organization in Uttar Pradesh. For this, Mukesh Sahni will hold workers’ conferences at many places in Uttar Pradesh. A framework has been prepared for this workers’ conference at the party level. Earlier in the elections held in 2021, our party had fielded its candidates at many places in Uttar Pradesh. Then Mukesh Sahni himself had also camped in the capital Lucknow for several days.

Sahani workers will address the conference

Vikassheel Insaan Party’s national spokesperson Dev Jyoti said on Friday that Mukesh Sahni will address the workers’ conference in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Sahni workers will address the conference on May 28 at 12 noon at Celebration Lawn Ring Road Phase One, Dandupur Chandmari, Banaras. All party leaders and a large number of workers will also be present in this event. There is enthusiasm among the workers about this event at the local level as well. Dev Jyoti said that Vikassheel Insaan Party will hold discussions with its workers and leaders of Uttar Pradesh. He said that Nishad votes have great importance in UP politics.

The enthusiasm and morale of the workers will increase further

He also said that Vikassheel Insaan Party in Uttar Pradesh also has an office in Lucknow. There the leaders and workers of the party keep in mutual contact with the general public to tell the policies of the party among the common people. He hoped that the enthusiasm and morale of the party leaders and workers will increase further with this worker’s conference. He said that his party does not do politics to win elections or stay in the government, but is struggling to unite its Nishad community and give them their rights.